Plague Inc. has been removed from the App Store in China, for the reason that it “includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China.”

Ndemic Creations announced the news through its website, and admitted that “this situation is completely out of [its] control,” and that the controversial content has not been identified to the developer. “It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19,” explained the developer.

It will try to open communication with the Cyberspace Administration of China to work out what the problem is and how to resolve it, so that Chinese players are able to play the game again. Plague Inc. experiences a surge of sales upon an outbreak of a disease, like the Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016, and the current novel coronavirus outbreak of 2019-2020. Ndemic Creations is clear that the game is not a source of official information on the coronavirus, and that players should refer to leading medical organisations around the world for advice.

