PGA Tour 2K21 is the “evolution of The Golf Club franchise” from developer HB Studios and publisher 2K Games, and it’s coming to PC, consoles, and Stadia on August 21 (via Gematsu).

As well as the customisable Course Designer feature, fifteen licensed courses are included in PGA Tour 2K21, “each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes, and ponds to life.” Former World Golf Ranking #1 Justin Thomas is front and centre as the game’s cover star, and eleven other PGA Tour pro players will compete against the player in the career mode.

“Capping off the simulation experience, PGA Tour 2K21 will feature a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of renowned broadcaster Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem,” stated 2K Games. Local and online competitive play is possible, and Online Societies offer full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements.

Moreover, those who pre-order PGA Tour 2K21 will be eligible for the 2K / Adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack, which holds “Adidas CODECHAOS BOA golf shoes and custom 2K / Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants, and tour hat designed by Adidas Golf.” The Digital Deluxe bundles this Pack along with a Golden Touch Pack (a gold putter and driver) and a 2300 VC Pack (used to unlock in-game cosmetic items).

PGA Tour 2K21 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia on August 21. Watch the announcement trailer below.



