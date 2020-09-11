Forever Entertainment has announced that their remaster of classic Sega game Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be heading to PC and PlayStation 4 soon.

The game originally came out on Nintendo Switch and is an onrails shooter, with the remake naturally improving the visuals for modern systems and overhauling the control system to take advantage of current hardware.

You can check out the original Nintendo Switch trailer for the game below if you'd like to see it in action. There's no specific date as of yet for the release but Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be available on PC via Steam and GOG and on PlayStation 4 "soon".

Fans of the series may also be interested to know that the original trilogy is set to come to VR platforms courtesy of developer Wildman in 2021 in the form of Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record.

(Thanks, PlayStation Trophies!)