Panzer Dragoon: Remake patch 1.3 is a hefty one, and it will be adding gyro controls, an auto lock option, rumbles, and support for 60 frames per second (via Nintendo Life).

Co-producer Benjamin Anseaume spoke with Panzer Dragoon World to describe the forthcoming features in the update. There’s a lot, and I feel like a few of these should have been there from launch, to be honest. They’re on their way now, anyway. Along with the aforementioned, it also includes:

“– HD Rumble

– 60FPS is added

– Input lag reduced/rotation improved

– Gyro controls

– Sound effects are reworked

– Several face button to fire/lock

– Auto lock system as an option

– Episode 0 added

– New game mode (performance?)

– New gameplay options

– New cheat codes

– Options accessible from pause menu

– Dragon animation reworked

– Game language based on console language at first launch

– Secret menu called Pandora Box in Remake now accessible once the game is beaten regardless of difficulty”

(Thanks, Nintendo Everything!)

We do not know when the update will go live, but Nintendo is currently running through it before it gets the green light. The Panzer Dragoon: Remake is in development for PC and Stadia, too, and will arrive some time in 2020. The original games were rail-shooters, and Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is a project that encompasses all of Sega Saturn games and transports their adventures into virtual reality. That’s said to release before March 2021.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is out now for the Nintendo Switch.