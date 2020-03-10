Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is a new VR entry to the fantasy rail shooter series from the ‘90s (via Siliconera).

“Voyage Record” is a working title, and developer Wildman says it is a “VR dramatic shooter” that spans the entire Sega Saturn trilogy. Players will be able to drop into scenes and battles from Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon Zwei, and Panzer Dragoon Saga, and has been optimised for modern virtual reality technology. Assumedly, there isn’t a non-VR version on the way, but we are getting remakes of the first two games on the Nintendo Switch.

The game will offer a first-person perspective through the VR headset, and boasts a new input method that makes the VR controller play like the handgun of the dragon rider. As for platforms, we aren’t sure which ones Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is targeting, but further information on gameplay and platforms will be revealed in time from Wildman.

Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record will be released before March 2021.

