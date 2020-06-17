Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record, the reimagining of the classic Sega Saturn trilogy for virtual reality, is coming to PC, console, and standalone VR platforms (via Gematsu).

Developer Wildman announced the news along with a new trailer in the Upload VR Showcase 2020: Summer Edition, and stated that the team will turn to crowdfunding to produce additional episodes. “With full 360-degree vision, the trilogy of the series that can be said to be ‘the most compatible game with VR’ will be resurrected as a single omnibus title,” it said. “Now it’s your turn to find the dragon. Open Pandora’s Box and fly with different dragons.”

Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record comes to PC, console, and standalone VR platforms in 2021. Watch the new trailer below.



