Team 17 and Ghost Town Games have released a new video showing off the improvements made in the next-gen release of popular madcap multiplayer food-preperation cook-em-up Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

Containing the original Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all DLC for both games all lovingly remastered with all-new 4K visuals, the package will also offer online multiplayer for the first time for the original game's kitchens, and there'll also be cross-platform multiplayer added post launch. There's also a multitude of new chefs and new levels promised, as well as an all new "Assist" mode and new accessiblity options previously revealed last month.

You can check out the comparison video to see just how much of a spit and polish the original games have gotten both in cutscenes and in gameplay below. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is set to launch for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 "later this year."