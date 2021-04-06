Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has unveiled the launch trailer for the release of long-awaited action adventure sequel Oddworld: Soulstorm to celebrate the game's release today.

In case you need a quick refresher, the game is a direct sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty which itself was an enhanced remake of 1997 PlayStation classic Abe's Oddysee. Rather than being a remake of that game's sequel (Abe's Exoddus) Soulstorm is a whole new adventure that sees Abe on a continued quest to save his people, the Mudokons, from their enforced slave labour by the Glukkons.

In doing so, you'll be attempting to navigate the incredibly dangerous envroments of Oddworld, including factories, train stations, a desert-like outback with lethal wildlife, railcars and more using your psychic powers and your brand new crafting skills as well as attempting to recruit and use the skills of your fellow Mudokons to help solve puzzles and avoid enemies turning you and your buddies into mulch.

You can check out the launch trailer for yourself below, with Oddworld: Soulstorm available from today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Game Store, with the game also available for no extra cost on PlayStation 5 for one month as part of April's PS Plus offerings.