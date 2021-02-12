Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has shown off the latest trailer for its upcoming action-adventure platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm, showcasing more gameplay in the latest chapter in Abe's continuing adventures.

The new trailer, which you can see below, was shown during last night's Epic Games Store Showcase event, and gives us a brief glimpse of the new game's crafting system that you'll be utilising as you try to navigate the harsh (Odd)world and attempt to rescue your fellow Mudokons while avoiding all manner of nasty looking ways to meet your demise.

Check out the new footage for yourself below. Oddworld: Soulstorm is currently scheduled for a release this Spring on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.