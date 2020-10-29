Xbox has announced the next four games coming to their Games With Gold promotion for November of this year, including two classic Xbox back compatible games in the form of Full Spectrum Warrior and Lego Indiana Jones.

The Xbox One offerings include stealth action platformer Aragami: Shadow Edition from November 1 to November 30 followed by underwater co-op shooter Swimsanity! from November 16 until December 15.

Admittedly, it's a surprisngly low-key selection, particularly for the month that will see the launch of the Xbox Series X|S consoles—and unlike PlayStation Plus' offerings—there's no special treat for early adopters of the next generation consoles to be seen. Still, gift horse in the mouth and all that.

Check out the trailer for November's Games with Gold for yourself below, which will be available to download on Xbox One from November 1 (and on Xbox Series X|S on November 10).