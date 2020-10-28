No Man's Sky is the latest game to announce it's getting a next-gen upgrade in time for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X release next month, with Hello Games revealing details of the update today.

The upgrade affords the game to run at 4K resolution at 60FPS for those consoles that can output that as you'd expect, but also will feature improved lighting, shadows, animation fidelity, volumetric effects, texture quality and greater draw distances. The Xbox Series S meanwhile will also get to choose between a high quality native resolution 30FPS mode or a high performance 60fps mode.

The PlayStation 5 version will also benefit from haptic feedback using the console's DualSense controller, and also include 3D audio technology. Naturally, all the consoles will get to enjoy faster loading times, but another perk of the new hardware will be the ability to enjoy multiplayer sessions with up to a whopping 32 players, as you all traverse the galaxy together or seperately.

The upgrade will be free to all existing owners of No Man's Sky, and as an extra bonus saves do indeed transfer from Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X automatically and on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 as long as you upload them with an in-game tool on the PlayStation 4 version of the game first.

Check out a video for the No Man's Sky Next Generation update below or check the full patch notes on the game's official website. The update lands on launch for both new consoles; November 10 and November 12/19 for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 respectively.