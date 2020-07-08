Nintendo’s range of mobile games shore up the success of its IPs by attracting new audiences to its Switch games.

That’s according to Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, who endorsed the games in a recent investor Q&A. Though these ventures might not be very lucrative in comparison to the profits made through the eShop, these games are bridges for audiences who might not be familiar with Nintendo. “For example,” he began, “we have broadened the fan base for Nintendo IP like Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, and Mario Kart, and in doing so increased our points of contact with customers.

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp introduced paid membership schemes last year, and has accrued $150 million in lifetime revenue. It also held a crossover event to celebrate the launch of New Horizons, with a fishing tourney to unlock rewards for the campsite, catchable bugs and fish from New Horizons, and island-themed cosmetics. “Sales from the mobile business do not account for a very large percentage of Nintendo’s overall business, but the mobile business itself is significant in that it provides a wide range of customers a way other than Nintendo Switch to continue playing games using Nintendo IP over a long period,” concluded Furukawa.