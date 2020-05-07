As of April, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has attained $150 million in lifetime revenue, with 7.1 million downloads of the mobile game in the last four weeks (via My Nintendo News).

It is safe to say that the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons contributed to the sudden surge of downloads and spending. Pocket Camp and New Horizons offer bonuses to those who play both games, if they link their Nintendo Switch Account. These are exclusive items for New Horizons, like a campsite sign, a mini mini-van, and a themed shirt, and Pocket Camp players get 50 Leaf Tickets for free.

It’s also possible that people have been attracted to the free-to-play Pocket Camp because they haven’t been able to get their hands on a Switch. Stocks of the console had run out for numerous retailers around the world, and for Nintendo itself. Moreover, the Switch is still a significant investment, and New Horizons has a first-party price tag. So, people may be hopping on the bandwagon in a different game, while they save for a Switch and/or New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is out now for iOS and Android, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

