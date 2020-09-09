Nintendo are alledgedly asking developers currently making games for the Nintendo Switch to ensure their games are "4K ready" according to the latest reports, adding more fuel to the fire that the company may indeed be gearing up to announce a new improved model of the console.

The report comes from Bloomberg, who in their latest article (behind a paywall, but helpfully reported on by Video Games Chronicle) say that their sources including "outside game developers" have been told by Nintendo to ensure their games can take advantage of updated hardware, which is yet to be finalised but is believed to utilise graphics company Nvidia's DLSS AI upscaling techniques as used in its most recent iterations of the company's Shield hardware, which is based on the same arcitectural hardware as the Switch.

The article also mentions that Nintendo has upped to raise its production orders to 25 million in August, following huge demand for the system in the wake of the success of games such as Animal Crossing New Horizons and the increased take-up of the system as a result of the global COVID pandemic this year.

Rumours that Nintendo are working on new Switch hardware have been creeping up steadily of late– with a report from the Economic Daily News claiming a new model will be coming in early 2021 followed by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg corrobating the reports a day later. Nintendo are staying quiet on these rumours for now, but we'll let you know if that changes.