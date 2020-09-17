The last Nintendo 3DS has rolled off the production line, as Nintendo has officially confirmed all forms of the Japanese games company's previous handheld console have been discontinued.

Confirming the news to GamesIndustry.biz, a Nintendo spokesperson revealed that production had actually ceased earlier this year, although the handheld system's library of games will still be available at retail and digitally through the Nintendo eShop for the time being.

"We currently have no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems," said the spokesperson. "Online play and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and redownload all previously purchased content in the foreseeable future."

The console had an excellent run, launching in March of 2011 with the original model before the larger Nintendo 3DS XL model launched around a year later. This was then followed by the Nintendo 2DS which dropped the 3D screen and finally the "New" Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL models with an upgraded CPU and built-in C-Stick were released in 2015.

The news comes a little after a year since Nintendo CEO Doug Bowser said the company would "continue to support our 3DS family of systems as long as there is demand" following the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Farewell Nintendo 3DS, we salute you.