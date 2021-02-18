Developer Team Ninja and publisher KOEI Tecmo Europe have announced that they're bringing back three classic Ninja Gaiden games to modern consoles and PC in the form of the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection this June.

The collection will include previously upgraded releases Ninja Gaiden: Sigma (originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2007), Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (2008) alongside 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge and "most" of the previously released extra game modes and DLC including the ability to play as Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi. The only missing features are online multiplayer for Tag Missions in Sigma 2 and the Clan Battle for 'Shadows of the World' as well as online multiplayer for the Ninja Trials, both in Ninja Gaiden 3.

A Ninja Gaiden Trilogy listing was originally spotted back in September on a Hong Kong ratings board for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but this official announcement confirms the collection will be coming to Xbox One and PC too and will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

You can check out a trailer below. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is currently scheduled for release on June 10, 2021.