Square Enix has put out a new trailer for upcoming remake NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... that showcases the game's English voice cast, with plenty of returning names from previous NieR games including the original 2010 game and 2017 follow-up NieR: Automata.

Ray Chase plays the Adult Protagonist and Zach Aguilar is behind the voice of his younger counterpart, Liam O'Brien lends his talents to the voice of Grimoire Weiss and Laura Bailey will be playing the role of Kainé. Julie Ann Taylor will be playing the role of Emil and finally Eden Reigel will be providing the voice for twins Devola and Popola.

Developer Toylogic and publisher Square Enix also put out the trailer for the game's attract cutscene earlier last week too, and we've included that down below for you to get a good gander at if you missed it. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is scheduled for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 23, 2021.