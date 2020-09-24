Square Enix has announced the release date for the upcoming remake/master of the original NieR known as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 with the action RPG set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in April of 2021.

The announcement was made during a NieR livestream as part of today's Tokyo Game Show, where it was also revealed the game will be available in a 'White Snow' limited edition—and though details on the Western version are still to be finalised—the Japanese version will include a set of pins based on the game's three main characters, a set of Japanese voice over scripts that include new material more than "3x" that of the original game (which was not fully voiced), and a 2 CD soundtrack set featuring music from the game.

NieR Replicant was first revealed to be getting a remaster back in March. You can check out the latest Japanese trailer for the game below, and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 23, 2021.