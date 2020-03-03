Niantic has decided to delay Pokémon Go’s March Community Day in Italy, Japan, and South Korea, due to coronavirus concerns (via Siliconera).

To compensate for the loss of the events, Niantic ensures that Incense—an item that boosts spawns of wild Pokémon around the player—will be discounted in the shop from March 3 to March 19. Its duration will also be doubled, to let players catch lots of Pokémon even if they are staying at home. Whilst there are no formal quarantines in South Korea or Japan, Italy has enacted quarantines and curfews in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to reduce transmission of the disease. In addition, the Battle League will not ask for Poké Coins and will be free to enter, with rare Pokémon like Scraggy and legendary Pokémon frequently encountered in the Battle League.

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android devices.