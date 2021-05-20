Bandai Namco has announced that Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will be launching for the Nintendo Switch in a new Prince's Edition this September.

The game—which originally launched for the PS4 and PC back in 2018— tells the story of young ruler Evan Pettywhisker Tildrum, the ruler of Ding Dong Dell who's dethroned after a coup and must rebuild a new kingdom and unite the world of Ni no Kuni. You'll team up with your companions and also collect 100 Higgledies with different abilities that can be combined and utilised in combat to gain the upper hand in battles.

This version will also come bundled with three DLCs, including the Adventure Pack, The Lair of the Lost Lord and The Tale of a Timeless Tone. You can check out a trailer for the game below and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.