Neopets, the virtual pet website that took the world by storm in the early 2000s, is getting an animated TV show (via Eurogamer).

The animated adaptation isn’t just for present players, as the virtual pet website shaped a generation of computer gamers in the early 2000s. Players who’ve met through Neopets have gotten married, and the game was owned by a group of Scientologists for a bit. An interesting history, and twenty years since its inception, it’s about to branch out into new media.