Stylish neon-noir narrative adventure Cloudpunk will be releasing on consoles this October, publisher Merge Games has announced.

Releasing on PC back in April, the game puts you in the shoes of Rania, a delivery driver for the not-so-legit Cloudpunk delivery company on her first night on the job in the cyberpunk city of Nivalis and its many denziens of human, AI and android persuasions. Soon enough, she finds herself embroiled in a mystery with far-reaching implications and it's up to her to solve it and make it through the night.

You can check out a trailer for the game below and check out Cloudpunk when it arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 15.