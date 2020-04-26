Cloudpunk, a slick and stylish narrative game from developer Ion Lands, is out now for PC.

“As massive cyberpunk genre fans we had plenty of chances to make a game about shooting people in a futuristic city. With Cloudpunk we wanted to instead focus on what it’s like to experience a cyberpunk city, to live in there as a struggling delivery driver,” said studio head Marko Dieckman. “At its core, Cloudpunk is about what it takes to make it in a city. Whether that city is New York in the ‘80s, San Francisco today, or some futuristic city a thousand years from now. The richness and character and struggles are familiar to everyone everywhere.”

The game follows Rania on their first few days working for their new employer, the vulturine delivery company, Cloudpunk. Nivalis is an open-world environment inspired by real cities and built from a dazzling voxel art style. It’s home to artificial intelligences, androids, and humans who live in harmony in the glittering lights… but appearances may be false. Rania’s deliveries will take them to the core of a corporate conspiracy, and the player’s actions will determine the destination of Nivalis.

Cloudpunk is out now for PC, and will come to Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year. Watch the launch trailer below.



