The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 director Neil Druckmann has been named Co-President of Naughty Dog this past weekend in an end-of-year announcement from the studio.

Druckmann had previously spent the last three years as company Vice President, during which time he was the lead co-writer and creative director on the wonderful The Last of Us Part II on the PlayStation 4 which released earlier this year. Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling have moved up into Druckmann's former role as Vice Presidents of the studio.

Following the news, Druckmann tweeted that he would "still be directing and writing while helping to mentor the next wave of creators" so it doesn't sound like he's done with his previous responsiblities yet, but as to what he and the studio are working on next specifically is naturally, very much vague at this point.

Will it be a PS5 upgrade to The Last of Us Part II, a return to Uncharted or something completely new? Only time will tell, although most immediately Druckmann's already a very busy man, given he's also on writing duties for The Last of Us TV series over at HBO as well.