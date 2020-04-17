The TV adaptation of Myst, the classic puzzle game from the late ‘90s, has named Ashley Edward Miller as its showrunner and writer for the show’s pilot episode (via games radar).

Miller is a screenwriter and producer who got his first gig with the sci-fi series, Andromeda. Springing from his success in the early noughties, he has also written the screenplay for Agent Cody Banks, Thor, X-Men: First Class, and contributed to shows such as The Twilight Zone, Fringe, and Black Sails.

Last year, Village Roadshow Pictures gained the rights to make Myst films, television programs, and other programming, and these will be scripted and unscripted ventures. The premise of Myst is that enchanted books transport the reader to the place described in the text, titled “Ages.” This gives a lot of wiggle room for a TV adaptation to interpret these worlds creatively, and shroud characters in mystery until these books are finished with all of their missing pages.

Myst won’t be coming to the small screen for some time, but the project is moving ahead in spite of the global coronavirus crisis. It’s the little things, I suppose.

