Warner Bros has finally announced that the live action Mortal Kombat movie will land on UK streaming services from May 6, just over two weeks after the movie's launch in the US.

The film originally launched on streaming service HBO Max and at limited cinemas in the States on April 23, however a UK launch was nowhere to be seen. Originally, the movie had been expected to release in cinemas on these shores the same day, but national lockdowns due to the global pandemic resulted in cinemas not being allowed to re-open until May 17. It had been hoped that the movie would release on a UK streaming platform as HBO Max is not available over here, but fans hopes were met with silence until the announcement yesterday evening.

The movie appears to have been a success already regardless, with Deadline reporting it made $23.3M in its opening weekend where it became the US' number one movie in what's said to be one of the largest movie successes since the pandemic started. It stars Lewis Tan as MMA Fighter Cole Young who gets thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat following the discovery of the history behind his mysteriously familiar birthmark.

You can meet him and the rest of the cast of the movie for yourself in the video under the Tweet below, Mortal Kombat releases for rent on "all your favourite digital retailers" from May 6.