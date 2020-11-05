Following the gameplay reveals of Rambo and Rain over the last few weeks, it's now returning kombatant Mileena's turn in the spotlight in the latest Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate gameplay trailer released today.

Naturally coming back with her trademark sai blades, the half-human, half Tarkatan assassin has plenty of painful moves at her disposal that she's more than willing to show off in this trailer, including her teleporting and invisiblity powers and making use of that icky tongue to snare her prey. You might want to watch through your fingers if you're particuarly sensitive about attacks on the eyes, too.

Mileena, Rambo and Rain will be available in Kombat Pack 2 for all formats of the base Mortal Kombat 11 game, or in the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate collection which offers up the game, both Kombat Packs and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion and will also be releasing on next-gen as a free upgrade for those who already own the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate & Kombat Pack 2 releases for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on November 17.