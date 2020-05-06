Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a new DLC—titled Aftermath—and it offers new story content and the return of Fujin and Sheeva to the roster. And, RoboCop.

In Aftermath, Raiden and Liu Kang will enlist Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin in a wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey adventure to change the course of the events of Mortal Kombat 11. They will take the crown for themselves, before Kronika has it for herself, in order to reset the timeline for a better future. Quite uplifting, isn’t it? Of course, it isn’t as simple as stated. “There are so many possible stories and avenues,” said story and voiceover director Dominic Cianciolo, and with Aftermath, the developer aims to “tell the best story we can.”

Fujin, of Mortal Kombat 4, and Sheeva, of Mortal Kombat 2011, will be added as playable characters in Aftermath. Also, RoboCop will arrive as a guest playable character, and NetherRealm has even gotten the actor who played the original cop who can’t be stopped to join in the fun. Peter Weller has lent his voice and likeness to RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11, and will boost the “robot from a 1980s movie” representation by one.

‘Klassic Dead Pool’ and ‘Soul Chamber’ arenas will return in the DLC, as well as stage fatalities and Friendships. First introduced in Mortal Kombat 2, these parody Fatalities by showing the kombatants in an entirely new light. For example, here Kano will use his eye laser to grill on the barbeque, Noob Saibot will start playing skipping rope, and Scorpion will grab you a big teddy bear.

Furthermore, there will be three new skin packs set for a staggered release, including a pre-order Eternal Klash Skin Pack with looks for Scorpion, Frost, and Sub-Zero. Aftermath will be on sale for $39.99 or £34.99 on May 26, and a free update will arrive on launch day.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the trailer for Aftermath below.



