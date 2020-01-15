Rock Pocket Games’ Moons of Madness has been delayed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by two months until March 24, 2020 (via Bleeding Cool).

Secret World Legends is beset with Lovecraftian entities breaking through dimensions to wreak havoc in our reality. It’s a massively multiplayer online role-playing video game, but developer Funcom has explored the possibilities of Secret World Legends in several spin-offs. One of these is Moons of Madness, which follows a maintenance engineer in a Martian colony. His day to day duties are blasé—collect fuel cells, fix solar panels, and check the perimeter in the Mars buggy—it’s just those incessant nightmares that drive him round the bend.

The PC version of the game came out in October 2019, and its console versions were pitching towards a release date of January 21, 2020. However, developer Rock Pocket Games and publisher Funcom have disclosed that the game has been delayed. This is to “give the developers more time to optimize the game for console,” and it will instead touch down on March 24, 2020. It’s disheartening to announce a delay, but it is ultimately the best course of action. If the team has extra time, then extra resources are able to be put into the game’s development, and the final product is of a higher quality than it would have been. In addition, it prevents crunch conditions, which is an pervasive issue in the industry and leads to mental and physical exhaustion. For example, Snapshot Games takes crunch “very seriously,” and chose to delay Phoenix Point to avoid their staff suffering under the pressure.

Moons of Madness will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 24, 2020.

