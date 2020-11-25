Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be getting a crossover event with the upcoming Monster Hunter movie to mark its release next month.

The event will see movie main character Artemis introduced into the game, by way of a two quest single player mini-campaign with actress Milla Jovovich providing the likeness and even recording dialogue for her appearance in the game. The first quest —The New World— will take place in Wildspire Waste for Master Rank 1 Hunters and above, and will challenge you to defeat a Black Diablos based on the one seen in the movie (and its accompanying trailers.)

Quest two, entitled 'To Our World' requires completion of the previous quest—again, Master Rank 1 is required—will require you to slay a Rathalos in the Ancient Forest. Completing each quest will net you an Artemis Alpha+ armour set and a Artemis Layered Armour Set. Complete both and you'll also get a new Guild Card background, titles and poses all based on the movie.

The event goes live on December 4 and will be available in game for a full calendar year until December 2, 2021 in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Monster Hunter movie meanwhile will land in cinemas this Christmas.