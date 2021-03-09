Capcom has been showing off even more Monster Hunter Rise gameplay footage today, with three (count em) new videos that include a tutorial for the new Rampage missions and a Q&A with the game's director.

The second of three livestreams this week marking a week-long 'Digital Event' for the series included two tutorial videos on the basics of Monster Hunting for new players, including a more general overview and a tutorial on the latest entry's new Rampage mode as debuted during yesterday's stream. On top of this, fourteen minutes of gameplay footage gave fans a taste of what to expect by showcasing a hunt for the Goss Harag in full.

In addition to these, today's broadcast also features a Q&A from the game's director Yasunori Ichinose, answering questions on the game's recently announced title update, inspiration for some of the monsters and the game's Rampage missions and the game's new Wirebug feature to name but a few. Ichinose also answers a few questions on his favourite weapons and monsters from the series as a whole, as well as where he'd like to visit if the locations were a real place.

You can check out all the videos for yourself down below. Monster Hunter Rise is set for release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 26.