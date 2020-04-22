The campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be given a lick of paint to complete the trilogy of Modern Warfare remasters, alleges a report from TheGamingRevolution (via PlayStation LifeStyle).

Rationally speaking, it would be odd to remaster Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 and leave Modern Warfare 3 behind. But, the Call of Duty insider claims that the revamped versions of Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 have been ready to go since 2018. In fact, these games should have preceded Modern Warfare, but the shooting in Dallas caused Activision to change its plans. Furthermore, Activision and Sony partnered at the start of this venture, so Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 remasters would be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 temporarily.

The report from TheGamingRevolution continues to state that there is an easter egg in the remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2 that supports these claims. In the museum at the end of the game, there are plaques beneath concept art that read: “Concept Art – 2017. Depicting a scene from August 2016. It was commissioned by an anonymous art enthusiast. Acquired by the museum in 2018. Part of the Remastered collection.”

“Collection” is plural, so it could count for two games, but “collection” tends to be used when there’s more than two items in the bundle. Why not say “duo,” or “pair”? We may agonise all we like over the definition of words, but we won’t know for sure until Activision acknowledges the rumours. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

