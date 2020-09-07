Mojang Studios has announced that PSVR support is coming to the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft later this month.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog announcing the news, Mojang's Roger Carpenter revealed that the functionality has been planned ever since the team managed to get the go ahead to bring cross-platform play to the game, and a patch set to go live later this month will allow players to don their PSVR headsets and play the full version of Minecraft with their headset.

Naturally, there'll be a bunch of settings and options you'll be able to tweak to make your VR Minecraft experience comfortable to you, with the studio confirming they worked with SkyBox Labs using code which was originally based on bringing Minecraft to other VR platforms (such as the Oculus version from 2015) in order to optimise the experience for PSVR.

There's no specifc date for the patch as of yet, but expect it to land later this month for Minecraft on PlayStation 4. In other Minecraft news, Mojang Studios recently announced the date for this year's Minecraft Live event.