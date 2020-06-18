Mojang Studios has announced that the Nether update for Minecraft will launch on June 23 for all platforms.

The anticipated Nether update will refresh the cavernous underground of the game with bright lava reds, oranges, and yellows. New biomes, mobs, and blocks are on the agenda, as well as the new Netherite material which is stronger than diamond. Of course, it’s in short supply, because the race of Piglins living in the caves have mined it to oblivion. The Piglins are only mostly bad, though, and they’re willing to trade on the proviso that they’re in a good mood on that day. Now, the Hoglins will be the “snoutiest, tastiest mob in Minecraft” once the update releases, though they’re quite the quarry to take down.

To celebrate the news of a release date, the developer has also announced that the soundtrack of the Nether update has been put on Spotify. It’s the work of composer Lena Raine, who has credits on Singularity, Guild Wars 2, and Celeste.

Minecraft is out now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

