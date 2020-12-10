Mojang Studios has released a new trailer to celebrate the launch of Minecraft Dungeons' latest DLC, Howling Peaks.

The mountain-based expansion features a whole new area with three new missions for you and up to three other buddies to take on, and naturally there's plenty of new weapons, armour and artifacts to kit yourself out with as you take on the brand new mobs and the new Tempest Golem boss while contending with the high winds.

The DLC is also joined on release by the game's new Season Pass, which grants you access to Howling Peaks as well as the next three DLCs as and when they become available. This is seperate from the game's other two other available DLC packs—Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter—which released earlier this year.

The Howling Peaks DLC as well as the Season Pass is available now for Minecraft Dungeons on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch & PC and you can check out the trailer for the new content below.