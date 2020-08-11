The Creeping Winter DLC for Minecraft Dungeons will launch on September 8, along with a free update that adds daily challenges and new merchants.

New levels, mobs, gear, and more will arrive with the DLC, which will be free to those who bought the Hero Edition of the game. Otherwise, players are able to purchase the DLC separately, just like the Jungle Awakens DLC. Mojang Studios also announced that Minecraft Dungeons will see a free update roll out on launch day, which will likely comprise of general fixes and improvements to the game.

More excitingly, the update will add new merchants who will level up to offer new stock, and the Blacksmith will help upgrade gear for players. The Gift Wrapper feature will open up trade between players in multiplayer mode, and the new Daily Trials will introduce “wild changes to the game’s mechanics” and offer prizes for achieving these changeable challenges.

Finally, the game is getting a physical release for all platforms this September, too. These are the Hero Edition, and therefore will include the Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter DLC.

Minecraft Dungeons is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.