Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio has confirmed that the next upcoming world update, this time focusing on the UK, will be landing for the simulation title tomorrow.

As per the latest development update, the studio says that World Update 3 is now in its 'Final Polish Phase' and should be ready for deployment tomorrow pending any last minute setbacks. It was originally intending to release last week on February 11, but was held back for last minute fixes and tweaks.

The update is set to bring 50 to 60 new and updated points of interest for the British Isles including Stonehenge, Brighton Palace Pier, Hampton Court, Wales' Principality Stadium and plenty of others as well as improvements to a selection of British airports. You can check out a teaser trailer within the most recent livestream Q&A with the developers at 18:18 in the video below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, and is set to come to Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021.