Developer 4A Games has unveiled further details on its planned next-generation upgrades for Metro Exodus later this year, as well as announcing a brand new "Enhanced Edition" of the post-apocalyptic shooter for the PC.

In a new post on the developer's website, the studio mentions how they have built an all new 'Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline" for the update, as well as new features for the exsisting 'Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting engine upgrades it first showcased in The Two Colonels DLC.

As already promised, the update will include 4K textures with 60FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but there's also new further detail that the Xbox Series S will be targeting a 1080p resolution for the same framerate with the ray tracing too, and there'll be console specific upgrades such as utilising the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller for PlayStation owners. There'll also be the ability to change the FOV for the first time in a Metro game.

All these features and more will also be available in an new version of the game for PC called Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition. Rather than just a patch, 4A Games say it'll need to be delivered as a seperate product, although it'll still be offered free of charge to existing owners of the original game on PC. You will need a GPU capable hardware to run it, however, but it will also offer support for DLSS 2.0 on Nvidia hardware too.

You can check out a table breaking down the specific technical features of the next-gen upgrade on the blog post. There's no specific date yet for Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition or the next-gen upgrade, but you can hopefully expect the latter to land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.