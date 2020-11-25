4A Games has announced that they're working on an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release of post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus with the hope to release the game next year.

While light on specific details the announcement came as part of an open letter from the studio to its fans, and noted the upgraded versions will offer faster frame rates, increased resolutions, reduced loading times and Ray Tracing. The updates will also be offered as a free upgrade to all existing owners of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The update also noted that it's been ten years since the first Metro 2033 game released in 2010, and the studio's been fairly quiet since it was taken under the wing of Saber Interactive following its purchase by Embracer Group earlier this year. The studio confirmed it was working on a new Metro game—something we first caught wind of last year— but also said that, thanks in part to working with Saber, they were now "exploring multiplayer concepts" although stopped short of confirming whether multiplayer will feature in the next game.

Finally, 4A also confirmed that it was still working on a brand new IP—which we found out during THQ Nordic's financials last year—confirming that they were hiring for "Another new AAA experience that can sit alongside the Metro series." The studio closed by thanking all its fans for their support over the past five years, and also gave us a video celebrating the timeline of the Metro series, which you can see below.

Metro Exodus' Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions and their respective upgrade patches are aiming to launch at some point in 2021. You can check our review of the original game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC right over here.