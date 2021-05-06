4A Games has launched the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on PC today alongside the news that it'll also be bringing along its promised next-gen versions of the game to consoles on June 18 in the form of the Metro Exodus: Complete Edition.

As previously revealed, the upgrades include full Ray-Traced lighting throughout the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, dramatically reduced loading times, 4K texture packs, spatial audio and controller latency features on Xbox and support for the haptic feedback functionality on the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. It'll be a free upgrade for those players who already own the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will also be available with all DLC included in one package in the Complete Edition if you've not.

Meanwhile, the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition out today on PC includes similar graphical enhancements, including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and DLSS 2.0 support on compatible NVIDIA hardware. The upgrade is so big, it'll actually be delivered as a seperate product and will require a Ray-Tracing compatible GPU to run, but you'll still get it free of charge if you already own the game on PC.

You can check out a trailer showcasing the new features below. Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is out today on PC, while the next-gen upgrades and Metro Exodus: Complete Edition land on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on June 18, 2021.