Dreams runs on the PlayStation 5, and Media Molecule is “exploring” the possibilities of porting the game to the next generation (via USGamer.net).

The game and sandbox software launched today, but people have been making incredible things with it since it started its early access period in 2019. Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida loves what he sees in Dreams, describing it as one of his “favourite projects ever,” and the developer was seeking content creators to make games with the studio to secure the ten year vision for the game creation system. In fact, Dreams works on the PlayStation 5, which infers that the team is thinking about taking it into the next generation.

However, in an interview with Eurogamer, Media Molecule’s Alex Evans tempered expectations. “I mean, obviously, we're going to look at that, we're a PlayStation studio. Dreams actually already runs on PlayStation 5—there you go, that's the scoop. But that's just us being devs and exploring,” he said. “I'd be lying to you if I said we weren't going to explore, but there's literally zero plans at the moment.”

“At the moment.” With another nine years to go, it’d be strange to leave Dreams and its passionate players behind. A port might not be the end result, seeing as Sony stressed that the PlayStation 5 is backwards compatible, but its creative community could make even more things with the capabilities of the new hardware. Watch this space.

Dreams is out now on the PlayStation 4.

