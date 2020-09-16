Rumours continue to swirl about a potential Mass Effect trilogy remaster, with the latest evidence cropping up on a Portuguese retailer's website.

As spotted by gaming insider Nebellious on Twitter from the website GamingReplay.com, the (since removed) listings appear to show a Mass Effect Trilogy collection of the first three games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The presumably temporary boxart doesn't show much, but it does have a logo which was initially thought to be new, but commenters did point out it's the same logo used on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Mass Effect Trilogy collection release.

Still, it's looking increasingly likely that a Mass Effect collection is a thing, with this the latest appearance following an industry insider claiming that a set of Mass Effect remasters could be set for release in October.

EA, naturally, are yet to confirm this of course — so as ever, take this news with the required pinch of salt, but fingers crossed we'll hear more soon. If we do, we'll be sure to let you know.