Rumours continue to swirl about a potential Mass Effect trilogy remaster, with the latest evidence cropping up on a Portuguese retailer's website.

As spotted by gaming insider Nebellious on Twitter from the website GamingReplay.com, the (since removed) listings appear to show a Mass Effect Trilogy collection of the first three games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The presumably temporary boxart doesn't show much, but it does have a logo which was initially thought to be new, but commenters did point out it's the same logo used on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Mass Effect Trilogy collection release.

Still, it's looking increasingly likely that a Mass Effect collection is a thing, with this the latest appearance following an industry insider claiming that a set of Mass Effect remasters could be set for release in October.

EA, naturally, are yet to confirm this of course — so as ever, take this news with the required pinch of salt, but fingers crossed we'll hear more soon. If we do, we'll be sure to let you know.

Carry on the conversation on the VideoGamer forums!