An industry insider has claimed that the rumoured Mass Effect remasters will be revealed and released in October.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb has claimed that the “an additional EA HD title” among this cluster of titles will be a remaster of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Furthermore, he asserted that the trilogy remaster will be revealed and released by Electronic Arts in just two months’ time. This is very enticing, indeed. The company has been reticent to confirm which “fan favourites” it intends to remake, but a Mass Effect remaster would be welcomed with open arms.

It is possible to play the Mass Effect games with upscaled textures and improvements through mods, yet, that might not be an option for all players who want to (re)visit the games. In addition, the last game in the series, Mass Effect Andromeda, was very different to the tried-and-true formula for Mass Effect. As a result, it turned a lot of people off the series, sadly, and this remaster might be an opportunity for the series to gain a new audience.

At the moment, we are not able to take Grubb’s word as gospel, because there has been no official word from BioWare or Electronic Arts. But, we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.