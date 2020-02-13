Mass Effect lead writer Drew Karpyshyn has joined Archetype Entertainment to work on its “multi-platform roleplaying game set in a new science fiction universe.” (via VG247).

With twenty years in the industry under his belt, Karpyshyn is credited on Baldur’s Gate, Jade Empire, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. After leaving BioWare in 2012, he contributed to the Odyssey of the Dragonlords Kickstarter, worked on the narrative mobile app Storyscape, and wrote his own novels. It is this opportunity that has “rekindled” his love for writing, however.

“The feel in the studio reminds me of my early days at BioWare; I can feel the magic in the air. And even though I can’t get too deep into the specifics of what we’re working on yet, we’re already generating plenty of excitement in the industry,” said Karpyshyn in a post on his website. “I know we have big shoes to fill. With BioWare, I was part of a legacy that will endure forever. We created some of the most beloved CRPGs of the past two decades. But I truly believe at Archetype we have the talent and the opportunity to do something just as amazing!”

Archetype Entertainment is owned by Wizards of the Coast, which is the publisher of Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. James Ohlen, former creative director and lead designer at BioWare, helms the studio with fellow former BioWare developer Chad Robertson acting as vice president and general manager. “Archetype is a chance for us to build the type of roleplaying game that we love to play,” said Ohlen when Archetype Entertainment was unveiled. “Video games are a uniquely interactive medium. They allow us to give the player powerful choices that have real consequences on how the story unfolds.”

