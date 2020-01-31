Archetype Entertainment is a new studio to be directed by two former BioWare developers, and will work under the publisher behind Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons, Wizards of the Coast (via Eurogamer).

“Archetype is a chance for us to build the type of roleplaying game that we love to play. Video games are a uniquely interactive medium. They allow us to give the player powerful choices that have real consequences on how the story unfolds,” said James Ohlen. As BioWare’s creative director and lead designer, he is credited on games like Baldur's Gate, Dragon Age: Origins, Neverwinter Nights, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Thus, it made sense for Wizards of the Coast to approach Ohlen to helm its new development team, which was first formally unveiled in April of 2019.

Now, we know that Chad Robertson has also been brought on board to the company. Robertson was head of live services for Anthem, and he will be the vice president and general manager of the Austin-based Archetype Entertainment. The developer is reticent to reveal details of its debut game, but it is a “multi-platform roleplaying game set in a new science fiction universe.” Those who feel a little stung by Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda should keep tabs on what the studio is rustling up, then.

“We're leaning on the experience and talent of our entire team to create what we believe will be the next generation of acclaimed, narrative-driven role playing games,” said Robertson. The studio is currently seeking animators, artists, designers, and engineers to work on its new game, which is hoped to “represent the diversity of our audience.”

