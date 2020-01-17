Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios promised that “something’s brewing” for the upcoming third entry in the Baldur’s Gate series (via PC Gamer).

The original Baldur’s Gate was developed by BioWare and Black Isle Studios, and was derived from the world and lore of Dungeons & Dragons. After the incredible success of the first game, a sequel and two spinoffs followed, and Black Isle Studios commenced work on the third game, Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound. Sadly, publisher Interplay Entertainment faced financial difficulties and closed the studio. The rights to Dungeons & Dragons were then acquired by Wizards of the Coast, but plenty of developers were chomping at the bit to make a new Baldur’s Gate game.

Larian Studios is the lucky star in this story. In the Google Stadia Connect stream, the developer unveiled the upcoming game and assured it would, “offer a rich narrative with unparalleled player freedom, high-stakes decisions, unique companion characters and memorable combat,” just like its predecessors. As Larian Studios “biggest production ever,” it’s playable in both single- or co-op modes, and picks up the story after the events of Shadows of Amn.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PC and Google Stadia.

