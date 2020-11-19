Square Enix has announced that the previously delayed first free additional hero coming to Marvel's Avengers in the form of Kate Bishop will now be coming to the game alongside her own mini-campaign known as Taking AIM, free for all players on December 8.

The story will pick up after the events of the main game, with Kate on the hunt for her mentor—original Hawkeye Clint Barton—but along the way gets embroiled in a conspiracy involving Nick Fury, time travel and end up facing off against Super-Adaptoid; a villain from Marvel comics who fought by copying the abilities of the other Avengers combined.

Kate herself is voiced by Ashly Burch, who's no stranger to playing badass women with bows, as she's also the voice of Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn. Kate's moveset includes her own Heroics, Finishers and Intrinsics based around archery (of course) and her sword. She'll also have the ability to teleport short distances and double jumping for traversal, and naturally different types of arrows for different attacks.

We also got a glimpse at the upcoming Clint Barton Hawkeye DLC which will make up the second half of Season One. Called Operation Hawkeye: Future Imperfect, it looks like Clint's stuck in an alternate timeline and will be running into at least one familar face (with a twist) as he tries to make it back to his original timeline to reunite with Kate and the other Avengers. That's set to come early 2021, along with the previously promised next-generation upgrades that were also delayed last month.

You can check out the War Table Deep Dive video for Operation Kate Bishop: Taking AIM below - the DLC will be available free to all players of Marvel's Avengers on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from December 8.