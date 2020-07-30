Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have revealed more information on Marvel’s Avengers, like its beta, its first DLC character, and its crossover with Fortnite (via Gematsu).

First things first. The beta will activate at different dates depending on the player’s platform:

PlayStation 4 pre-order players - August 7 to August 9

PlayStation 4 players - August 14 to August 16

Xbox One and PC pre-order players - August 14 to August 16

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC players - August 21 to August 23

The latest War Table showcase announced the game’s first free DLC character. “In an original story-arc inspired by some of the best-known Hawkeye moments in the comics, players wield Clint’s iconic high-tech bow and trick arrows in missions either solo or co-op online with friends,” said the developers. “Hawkeye’s story will continue to move the entire Marvel’s Avengers narrative world forward, and all new missions are accessible with the entire roster of playable heroes.”

And, its Fortnite crossover will offer the “Hulk Smashers Pickaxe” with bonus “Hulkbuster” style in Fortnite to those PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and complete the beta’s three HARM-room challenges.

Marvel’s Avengers comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4, and then to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in holiday. Watch the Hawkeye reveal below.



