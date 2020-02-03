Ryota Niitsuma, producer on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future, Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, announced that he is stepping down from his role at Capcom (via Gematsu).

“Hello, to all the fans out there. I wanted to let you know I will be leaving Capcom. I was able to accomplish many things thanks to your love and support. Words themselves don’t seem to be enough for this situation, but allow me to say ‘Thank you!’ to all of you,” said Niitsuma in his posts on Twitter. “P.S. While no longer at Capcom, I’ll still continue in my role as a producer in the games industry. I’m sure our paths will cross again!” As well as the fighting games, the producer is also credited on Street Fighter IV for production management support and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate with special thanks from Capcom Japan.

In October 2019, it was revealed that Niitsuma had transferred from developing fighting games to Dev 1, the team who works on Resident Evil and Devil May Cry. Niitsuma was sure to say that this is not the end of his career in the industry, and it is hoped that he finds a new opportunity soon.

