The next set of games on the Xbox Games With Gold promotion have been announced, bringing along FPS action, a pair of bullet hell blasters and high seas shenanigans for Xbox owners next month.

The first offering on March 1 is Warface: Breakout, a tactical spin-off/follow-up to 2013 title Warface. It promises a vast arsenal of weapons and split-second decisions to be made in high-stakes multiplayer FPS action. On March 16 it'll be joined by top-down couch co-op twin stick shooter Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse or V.A.L.A. for short, which features 1-4 player action and an ever changing city to explore as you go up against the Llamanati.

As for your Xbox 360 backwards compatible offerings, March 1 brings along classic 2D arcade shooter Metal Slug 3 with a variety of weapons and vehicles for you to pilot against a range of madcap enemies that include soliders and even enemy crabs. Then, that'll be replaced on March 16 with Port Royale 3, a 3D pirate-themed adventure promising 16 different ships as you build an empire across the Caribbean.

As always, all four games will be availble at no extra cost to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and you've still got a few more days to nab Resident Evil HD and Gears 5, if you've not already, before they leave on February 28. Check out a video for February's Games With Gold offerings below.